Rape Survivor Who Helped SDSU Accuser Calls Out Justice System

Brenda Tracy was brought to tears knowing the trauma a 17-year-old accuser is going through after the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office decided not to charge three former SDSU football players with rape.

The decision comes even despite the teen reporting the alleged crime and taking a rape kit test.

“The message is -- even if a sexual assault survivor does everything right, you're not going to find justice through the criminal system," Tracy said.

Pictures of the teen show bruising, allegedly caused by former Buffalo Bills kicker Matt Araiza and two of his former San Diego State teammates.

Tracy said after the DA’s decision, she reached out to the young accuser in support.

“I tell them, like the system is not set up to help us. It's not set up for us to find justice," she said. "The odds are absolutely stacked against us. There's so much victim blaming."

Tracy said she lived in debilitating shame and silence for 16 years after she didn’t get justice when she was allegedly raped by four college football players.

She then decided to turn her trauma into action.

The former SDSU football players accused of gang-raping a then-17-year-old girl will not face charges in the sexual assault.

She started the non-profit organization Set The Expectation, in which she speaks at universities about recognizing and combating rape culture. She even spoke to the SDSU football team in November of 2021.

The advocate said the timing of her speech took place about two weeks after the alleged gang rape occurred at an off-campus Halloween party. Tracy said she was not made aware of the incident nor had it been announced to the public at the time.

As the case began to unravel, Tracy said she realized the men accused of the sexual assault were in the room and she felt used by the university’s actions.

“It was retraumatizing for me, as well, and just completely and totally -- I don't know I'm angry about that," she said.

In her work, Tracy shares the message that being silent is complicit and athletes, as well as coaches, should act responsibly in any given situation.

"Every person has the right to make mistakes or bad judgment or drink, you know," Tracy said. "Whatever the consequence, the punishment should never be sexual assault."

Tracy continues to educate and advocate for change, so others won't have to suffer in silence. She said it's imperative for good men to get involved in the movement to help create safe communities for everybody.