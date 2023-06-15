entertainment news

Read Ryan Reynolds' subtle shout-out to his and Blake Lively's 4th baby

In the announcement for his new series Bedtime Stories with Ryan, Ryan Reynolds made a reference to his fourth child with Blake Lively.

By Elyse Dupre

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Once upon a time, Ryan Reynolds launched his latest show.

The Deadpool star, 46, recently revealed he's releasing a new series called "Bedtime Stories with Ryan", and he gave a subtle shout-out to his fourth child with Blake Lively in the announcement.

"The idea for a show made to help everyone fall asleep was born the same day as my fourth child," Reynolds wrote in a June 15 Instagram post alongside the trailer. "I can't wait for you to watch Bedtime Stories, premiering June 20th on @MaximumEffort Channel on @fubotv."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

While Reynolds and Lively never formally announced the arrival of their new baby, the "Gossip Girl" alum—who revealed the pregnancy last September—posted a picture of herself sans baby bump in February. And since then, Reynolds has noted the couple—who are also parents to daughters James, 8; Inez, 6, and Betty, 3—are enjoying life as a family of six.

"We're very excited," he said on a February episode of CNBC's Power Lunch. "Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it."

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Most Adorable Quotes About Each Other

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Surfside condo collapse 36 mins ago

Pool deck at collapsed Florida condo building failed to comply with codes, standards, officials say

politics 1 hour ago

First Muslim woman confirmed as a US federal judge

Lively and Reynolds have yet to reveal the name or sex of their newest family member. However, the "Free Guy" actor did tell followers more about his new program.

As the name suggests, the series features Ryan telling bedtime stories to, as a press release put it, help "sooth your mind and soul (and also his own)."

"You know the best part about stories? You remember them. They stay with you," he said in the trailer. "And I want to tell you a bedtime story."

"Bedtime Stories" with Reynolds will premiere on Maximum Effort Channel when the channel—which is a partnership between Fubo and Ryan's ad and content creation company—debuts June 20.

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

entertainment newsRyan ReynoldsBlake Lively
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us