3 arrested after welfare call leads to removal of 86 dogs, girl and older woman from California home

An anonymous call this week led California authorities to find 86 dogs and several people living in a house where conditions were described as deplorable and unlivable.

The discovery Tuesday in the Central Valley city of Ceres came after the caller requested a welfare check on a resident, a police statement said.

An older woman and a young girl were placed in the custody of Stanislaus County protective services, and three adults were arrested for investigation of child abuse, elder abuse and animal cruelty, police said.

Neither the older woman nor the girl were identified and police did not specify how they were connected to the individuals that were arrested.

The dogs were taken in by the Stanislaus Animal Services Agency, which issued an appeal for donations, supplies and assistance from rescue organizations.

The agency said the dogs, many requiring medical attention, were not immediately available for fostering. People were urged to foster or adopt other dogs to make room in the agency's over-capacity shelter.