Afghanistan

Russian private jet carrying six people believed to have crashed in Afghanistan. Rescue underway

From Moscow, Russian civil aviation authorities said a Dassault Falcon 10 went missing with four crew members and two passengers

By Associated Press

Silhouette airplane flying in the sky surround by blue cloud.
Getty Images

A Russian private jet carrying six people is believed to have crashed in a remote area of rural Afghanistan, authorities said Sunday.

The crash happened Saturday in a mountainous area near Zebak district in Badakhshan province, regional spokesman Zabihullah Amiri said, adding that a rescue team had been dispatched to the area.

Badakhshan police chief's office also confirmed the report of the crash in a statement.

From Moscow, Russian civil aviation authorities said a Dassault Falcon 10 went missing with four crew members and two passengers. The plane had been operating as a charter ambulance flight on a route from Gaya, India, to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, onward to Zhukovsky International Airport in Moscow.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The plane “stopped communicating and disappeared from radar screens,” authorities said.

Russian officials said the plane belongs to Athletic Group LLC and a private individual. The Associated Press could not immediately reach its owners.

A separate Taliban statement described the plane as “belonging to a Moroccan company.” The discrepancy could not be immediately reconciled.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

North Korea 3 hours ago

North Korea stresses alignment with Russia against US and says Putin could visit at an ‘early date'

Kansas 5 hours ago

Kansas couple hid relative's dead body in home for 6 years to collect his retirement funds

International carriers have largely avoided Afghanistan since the Taliban’s 2021 takeover of the country. Those that briefly fly over rush through Afghan airspace for only a few minutes while over the sparsely populated Wakhan Corridor in Badakhshan province, a narrow panhandle that juts out of the east of the country between Tajikistan and Pakistan, before continuing their way.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Afghanistan
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us