Man Spotted Stealing from SDFD Engine as Crews Fight Building Fire in Ocean Beach

While firefighters were responding to a fire at an Ocean Beach bar Friday night, a man allegedly climbed into a fire truck and stole a bag of equipment, according to San Diego police.

The fire broke out at a single-story building at the intersection of Lotus and Bacon streets at around 9:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

@SDFD is working on a 2nd alarm fire on the 2200 block of Bacon St. Bacon St. is closed between W. Point Loma Blvd and Voltaire St. Motorist and pedestrians are encouraged to avoid the area. This area will remain closed for a few hours. pic.twitter.com/ILcTBnKChm — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 23, 2021

About an hour after responding, San Diego police said in a tweet the fire had been put out. However, the focus of officers' had turned to a man seen climbing into one of SDFD's engines and stealing a bag of equipment.

Photos tweeted by the department give a clear look at the man seated in the engine's passenger seat.

SDPD said the man was wearing a white hat, black jacket, red under shirt and black pants, and was last seen riding away on a beach cruiser.

Anyone who sees or recognizes the man is asked to call SDPD at (619)531-2000.

The fire is out. However, while @SDFD was working hard at keeping everyone safe, this man entered one of their fire engines and took a bag from the fire engine. The value of the equipment is in excess of $1,000. If you recognize this person please call us (619)531-2000. https://t.co/5Ak0NP0RQl pic.twitter.com/sHRepr4lk2 — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 23, 2021

The fire broke out at Northside Tavern, according to owner Sabrina Sutphin. She took over ownership in July. The bar was previously known as Mother's Saloon.

Check back for updates on this developing story.