Search Continues for Stanford Nurse Who Disappeared Mid-Shift

The search continues for a 27-year-old Stanford nurse who left his job mid-shift Tuesday morning and hasn’t been seen since.

Crews and volunteers are focusing their efforts not far from where the CHP found Michael Odell’s car near the Dumbarton Bridge in Fremont.

“It's not like him to stop messaging,” said Joshua Paredes.

His San Francisco roommate said the traveling nurse was last heard from during an overnight shift at Stanford Hospital Tuesday morning.

“He left work abruptly, sounds like he said he was going to his car and never came back,” said Paredes..

The roommate added that investigators told him video shows Odell’s car leaving a Stanford parking lot around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. But he said they won't say if Odell was behind the wheel.

After not hearing from the nurse for several hours, Paredes said he checked his friend’s phone location, and it was on the Dumbarton Bridge in the eastbound lanes, approaching Fremont.

“He seemed great, nothing makes sense,” said Paredes. “He loved his job, loved his resources at Stanford.”

Paredes said he called police and spent Tuesday searching the Don Edwards San Francisco Bay National Wildlife Refuge with friends and nurses.

The CHP joined the effort Wednesday.

In a statement, Stanford Health Care said in part, “We alerted authorities and are working with them to help confirm the nurse’s whereabouts. We are deeply concerned and hope this nurse is found quickly and safely.”

The CHP said the search for Odell will resume in Fremont Thursday morning.