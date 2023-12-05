george santos

Sen. John Fetterman trolls Bob Menendez with social media video recorded by George Santos

Fetterman enlisted Santos on the app Cameo to record a video sarcastically encouraging the embattled New Jersey senator to “stand your ground” in the face of calls to resign.

By NBC News

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., took his trolling of indicted Senate colleague Bob Menendez to a new level Monday by enlisting recently ousted Rep. George Santos to record a sarcastic video targeting Menendez, D-N.J.

“Hey Bobby! Look, I don’t think I need to tell you, but these people that want to make you get in trouble and want to kick you out and make you run away, you make them put up or shut up,” Santos said on Cameo, an app that allows people to pay celebrities to record personalized videos. “You stand your ground, sir, and don’t get bogged down by all the haters out there.”

"Stay strong. Merry Christmas," the video concludes with Santos smiling.

Santos was expelled from Congress on Friday after a House Ethics Committee report found there was “substantial evidence” that he broke multiple laws. Santos also faces federal charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Santos charges $200 to book a personal video, according to his Cameo page, which he links to in his X bio. A spokesperson from Fetterman's Senate office said the video was paid for with campaign funds.

"I don’t think Mr. Clickbait’s donors would appreciate him enriching George Santos," Menendez told NBC News when he was asked about the Cameo video. "I’m surprised he didn’t ask his parents for the money."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

george santosRep. George Santos
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us