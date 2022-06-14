Mitch McConnell

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Says He Supports Framework Deal on Guns

The powerful Republican's support would greatly enhance the prospects of the legislation passing the Senate

Barbara Mikulski and Margaret Chase Smith Rooms
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday that he is “comfortable” with the contours of a bipartisan deal on gun legislation and will back it if the measure “ends up reflecting what the framework indicates.” 

"I’m comfortable with the framework and if the legislation ends up reflecting what the framework indicates, I’ll be supporting" it, McConnell said.

The powerful Republican's support would greatly enhance the prospects of the legislation passing the Senate.

The deal, negotiated by Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, could be the most significant federal action on gun violence in nearly three decades
Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Mitch McConnellCongressGuns
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us