crime

Serial ATM Bombers May Be on the Loose in Florida, Officials Say

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Authorities in Florida are investigating a series of ATM explosions that appear to be linked, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Monday

The latest explosion, which targeted a drive-up cash machine at a Regions Bank in the Tampa suburb of Valrico, occurred overnight Sunday, the sheriff's office said in a statement, NBC News reported.

The statement said it wasn't clear how much money was taken. Speaking to reporters Monday, Sheriff Chad Chronister said the explosion was caused by a "bomb-type device," NBC affiliate WFLA of Tampa reported.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

impeachment 30 mins ago

House to Vote Wednesday on Advancing Impeachment Articles

American Airlines 2 hours ago

American Airlines Delays Return of Boeing 737 Max Until June

Chronister said the incident appeared to be connected to two previous ATM explosions — one at a Pilot Bank in Tampa in December and another at a BB&T Bank in Oldsmar, a Tampa suburb, in November.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

crimerobberyATM
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us