SF Educators, Food Workers Eligible for Vaccine as City Moves to Phase 1B

San Francisco announced Wednesday it has moved into Phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccination rollout, which makes eligible workers in education, child care, emergency services and food and agriculture.

Vaccine supplies remain limited, and city health officials have advised administrators to prioritize second doses over the coming weeks, putting a cap on appointments for first doses, officials said.

Phase 1B in San Francisco includes more than 168,000 people who live or work in the city. That's in addition to about 210,000 health care workers and people 65 and older who were already eligible, the city said.

To date, San Francisco has vaccinated 80% of health care workers and people 65 and older who are eligible under Phase 1A, the city said.

Those eligible to be vaccinated can sign-up for an appointment as they become available at SF.gov/getvaccinated.

"We’ve been dealing with this pandemic for a year now, and throughout that time, our workforce has kept the city going," Mayor London Breed said in a statement. "From the grocery store clerks, child care providers and teachers to emergency workers and restaurant cooks and waiters, these front-line workers have showed up for all of us, and I’m glad we’re able to move forward with expanding vaccine eligibility to include them."

The city says between local health care providers and its own network of COVID-19 vaccination sites, it has the capacity to vaccinate at least 10,000 people a day depending upon supply.