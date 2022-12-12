Taylor Swift has shaken off a copyright lawsuit alleging that she copied lyrics in her lead single from her "1989" album, paving the way for her to finish re-recording her first six studio albums.

Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, who wrote the 2001 song “Playas Gon' Play” by the group 3LW, originally filed the complaint against Swift in 2017. They alleged that Swift copied the lyrics in her 2014 song "Shake It Off," which spent four weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Billboard reported.

U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald on Monday signed the order to dismiss the suit, "pursuant to the parties’ Stipulation," according to a new court filing.

Taylor Swift is one of the most successful female artists of the decade, and well-known for her lyrical storytelling. Here are five things to know about this multi-talented singer-songwriter.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.