CBP Investigates Small Boat Beached Near Hotel Del Coronado

A boat washed ashore near the Hotel Del Coronado Monday morning, prompting a response from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A passerby called Coronado Police after they spotted the boat at about 5 a.m.

It was not clear how long the boat had been there before it was spotted or if there was anyone on board when it washed up.

CBP confirmed their officers were investigating. No arrests had been made by 8 a.m.

The agency did not say if human or drug smuggling were suspected but the release about the incident reiterated CBP's mission to reduce entry to the United States between ports of entry.

Footage from SkyRanger 7 showed waves crashing into the small boat, possibly a panga, just feet away from the dunes that spell "Coronado."

This story will be updated when information becomes available.