CBP

CBP Investigates Small Boat Beached Near Hotel Del Coronado

Footage from SkyRanger 7 showed waves crashing into the small boat, just feet away from the dunes that spell "Coronado"

By Christina Bravo

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A boat washed ashore near the Hotel Del Coronado Monday morning, prompting a response from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A passerby called Coronado Police after they spotted the boat at about 5 a.m.

It was not clear how long the boat had been there before it was spotted or if there was anyone on board when it washed up.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Houston Astros 46 mins ago

Houston Astros’ Hinch, GM Banned for Season for Sign-Stealing

Iran 5 hours ago

Videos Purport to Show Iran Police Firing on Plane-Crash Protesters

CBP confirmed their officers were investigating. No arrests had been made by 8 a.m.

The agency did not say if human or drug smuggling were suspected but the release about the incident reiterated CBP's mission to reduce entry to the United States between ports of entry.

Footage from SkyRanger 7 showed waves crashing into the small boat, possibly a panga, just feet away from the dunes that spell "Coronado."

This story will be updated when information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

CBPCoronado
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us