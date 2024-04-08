Total Eclipse 2024

Southwest Airlines captures stunning solar eclipse photos at 35,000 feet on Texas flights

Southwest Airlines, one of the country's most popular airlines, hosted a one-of-a-kind inflight "Solarbration" for its passengers

By Candace Sweat

NBC Universal, Inc.

Millions of people around the United States looked up to the sky in awe as they watched the total solar eclipse, an incredible phenomenon that only happens once in a lifetime.

However, a group of lucky travelers had a unique experience they will never forget as they witnessed the eclipse at 35,000 feet.

Southwest Airlines, one of the country's most popular airlines, hosted a one-of-a-kind inflight "Solarbration" for its passengers, complete with festive eclipse-themed glasses, napkins, and cosmic cocktails.

The airline said its Solarbration flights that were within the path of the eclipse included Southwest Flight #1252, which departed Dallas (Love Field) for Pittsburgh; Southwest Flight #1721, which departed Austin for Indianapolis; and Southwest Flight #1910, which departed St. Louis for Houston (Hobby).

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Passengers onboard these flights were treated to a front-row view of the eclipse, making their journey even more memorable and exciting.

Southwest Airlines catches stunning photos of total solar eclipse amid ‘Solarbration'

But that's not all—leading up to the eclipse in March, Southwest Airlines said it partnered with Omni Hotels to host a Solarbration Sweepstakes. The sweepstakes awarded two lucky winners and their guests an out-of-this-world eclipse experience.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

animals 43 mins ago

Cambodia hopes to crack down on YouTubers' abuse of monkeys at the Angkor UNESCO site

Total Eclipse 2024 2 hours ago

Did you see those mysterious twinkles before and after the total solar eclipse?

The winners enjoyed a decked-out eclipse-themed room at the Omni Hotel in Austin or Dallas before heading to the airport to begin their celestial adventure aboard a Southwest Airlines flight within the eclipse path. The Omni Hotels provided glasses, napkins, and stir-sticks for the flights, including a luggage tag with special offers.

As the entire world looked up to the sky in wonder on Monday, Southwest Airlines took it a step further by leveraging its place in the sky to provide a unique opportunity for its passengers to observe the phenomenon up close.

The airline's Solarbration flights allowed passengers to witness the eclipse from a whole new perspective, and the festive atmosphere onboard made the experience even more memorable.

This article tagged under:

Total Eclipse 2024
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us