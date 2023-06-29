State Rep. Maryam Khan assaulted after Eid service in Connecticut, authorities say

A Connecticut state representative was assaulted after attending a service marking Eid al-Adha in downtown Hartford on Wednesday, police and officials said.

"My heart is with Rep. Maryam Khan who was attacked today after attending Eid al-Adha services with her family," Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement shared on Twitter.

"It's disturbing to me that this happened on a holy day meant to be marked with peaceful prayer," he said.

Hartford police told NBC Connecticut that a 30-year-old man identified as Andrey Desmond, of New Britain, had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Officers were initially called to the downtown Hartford area at around 11 a.m. ET after receiving a report that a man had assaulted a woman, police said. They arrived to find the man had been detained by civilian bystanders and later arrested him.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com