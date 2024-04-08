San Diego

Styrofoam ban goes into effect at all city of San Diego businesses

The ban started last April 1, at the conclusion of a four-year lawsuit between the city, restaurants and plastic manufacturers

The next time you get takeout in San Diego, it likely won't be in a styrofoam container.

The city-wide ban began in san diego last year on April 1, but has now gone into effect for small businesses, which were were allowed a one-year grace period to comply with the law after it was passed.

Businesses bringing in less than $500,000 a year were initially given an extra year to comply.

The city can now issue violation notices and fines to any businesses still using styrofoam.

In a release issued last April, the city explained:

"Polystyrene foam products are typically used one time before being discarded, and due to their light weight can easily become litter. Polystyrene foam litter breaks down into small pieces which do not biodegrade and often end up in streets, canyons, waterways, storm drains, and eventually the ocean, where it harms wildlife that mistakenly ingests it."

Single-use plastic straws or utensils will no longer be handed out to customers, unless they ask for them.

Some other common things that contain polystyrene foam are coolers and pool or beach toys. Distributing these items is banned as well, unless they're contained inside other material.

San Diego
