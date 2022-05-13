SWAT Called to South Park After Hot Oil Thrown on Officer's Face: SDPD

A situation in the South Park neighborhood escalated Friday after neighbors reported a woman acting erratically, according to a spokesman for San Diego police.

At about 2:30 p.m., Lt. Adam Sharki told NBC 7 that the incident began in the 2500 block of Vancouver Avenue, near Maple Street, shortly before 10 a.m. when 911 callers reported a woman throwing things at passers-by.

The woman, identified as 58-year-old Carol Gauvreau, was allegedly throwing glass bottles off a second-floor balcony and then holed up inside, refusing to surrender to police, prompting an hours-long standoff.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Dispatchers sent out officers and the Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT), which is customary now when there are reports of people who may be mentally ill and require assistance.

At some point, Gauvreau threw hot oil in the face of one of the officers, Sharki said. The officer was treated by paramedics and then brought to a hospital. His condition is not yet known.

Sometime after 12:45 p.m., SWAT officers were also sent to the scene. She was taken into custody at around 6:30 p.m. and booked on multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon stemming from her allegedly burning the SDPD officer.

The standoff prompted police to temporarily shut down the street in front of the home to through traffic along with stretches of nearby Maple and Montclair streets.