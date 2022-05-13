South Park

SWAT Called to South Park After Hot Oil Thrown on Officer's Face: SDPD

The incident began shortly before 10 a.m. when 911 callers reported a woman throwing things at passers-by. The woman was arrested at around 6:30 p.m.

By Eric S. Page and City News Service

SWAT officers positioned near a home in South Park on May 13, 2022, after hot oil was reportedly thrown in an officer's face.
SkyRanger 7

A situation in the South Park neighborhood escalated Friday after neighbors reported a woman acting erratically, according to a spokesman for San Diego police.

At about 2:30 p.m., Lt. Adam Sharki told NBC 7 that the incident began in the 2500 block of Vancouver Avenue, near Maple Street, shortly before 10 a.m. when 911 callers reported a woman throwing things at passers-by.

The woman, identified as 58-year-old Carol Gauvreau, was allegedly throwing glass bottles off a second-floor balcony and then holed up inside, refusing to surrender to police, prompting an hours-long standoff.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Dispatchers sent out officers and the Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT), which is customary now when there are reports of people who may be mentally ill and require assistance.

At some point, Gauvreau threw hot oil in the face of one of the officers, Sharki said. The officer was treated by paramedics and then brought to a hospital. His condition is not yet known.

Sometime after 12:45 p.m., SWAT officers were also sent to the scene. She was taken into custody at around 6:30 p.m. and booked on multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon stemming from her allegedly burning the SDPD officer.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

The Biden Administration 5 mins ago

Why It's Not Safe to Make Your Own Baby Formula

Russia 1 hour ago

Ukraine Opens First War Crimes Trial of Captured Russian

The standoff prompted police to temporarily shut down the street in front of the home to through traffic along with stretches of nearby Maple and Montclair streets.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

South Park
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us