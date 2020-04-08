Teaching at Home: East Bay Educator Provides Tips on How to Keep Kids Focused

Remember the East Bay teacher whose video went viral after she taught her kids an inspiring remix of the song "Truth Hurts" by Lizzo?
Like thousands of educators across the Bay area, the second-grade teacher from Pittsburg is now shifting all her lessons online and teaching her students through a screen.
Los Medanos Elementary teacher Dorothy Mallari is now back with some tips for parents struggling to get their kids at home to focus:
- Set aside a designated learning space in the home
- Stick to a schedule
- Reach out to the teacher for help
NBC Bay Area's Melissa Colorado has more in the video report above.
U.S. & World
News from around the country and around the globe