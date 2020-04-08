coronavirus

Teaching at Home: East Bay Educator Provides Tips on How to Keep Kids Focused

Like thousands of educators across the Bay area, a second-grade teacher from Pittsburg is now shifting all her lessons online and teaching her students through a screen.

Remember the East Bay teacher whose video went viral after she taught her kids an inspiring remix of the song "Truth Hurts" by Lizzo?

Like thousands of educators across the Bay area, the second-grade teacher from Pittsburg is now shifting all her lessons online and teaching her students through a screen.

Los Medanos Elementary teacher Dorothy Mallari is now back with some tips for parents struggling to get their kids at home to focus:

  • Set aside a designated learning space in the home
  • Stick to a schedule
  • Reach out to the teacher for help

An East Bay teacher and her class of second graders are trending after a video of them performing a PG-version of a hit song by singer Lizzo went viral. Melissa Colorado reports.

