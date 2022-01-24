Texas Woman Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Buy Another Woman's Child for $500,000 at Walmart

A Texas woman has been arrested last week after allegedly attempting to buy a woman's child at a Walmart store, police say.

Rebecca Lanette Taylor, 49, was arrested Tuesday and charged with sale or purchase of a child, a third-degree felony, according to jail records.

Taylor allegedly approached a woman who had her baby in a car seat and one-year-old son in a shopping cart at the self-checkout section of a Walmart in Crockett, about 120 miles north of Houston, on Jan. 13.

Taylor allegedly commented on the woman’s son’s blonde hair and blue eyes and asked “how much she could purchase him for,” according to the probable cause affidavit obtained by NBC News.

The mom "tried to laugh this comment off, thinking Taylor was joking. Taylor told her that she had $250,000 in the car and she would pay that much for him. (The mom) told her no amount of money would do,” the affidavit stated. She later increased the offer after she was refused.

According to jail records, as of Thursday she had bonded out of Houston County Jail. Efforts by NBC News to reach Taylor for comment were not immediately successful and it was not clear if she had retained an attorney.

