The COVID-19 Pandemic Has Claimed Far More Lives Than Reported, Study Says

Far more Americans have died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic than have been counted and reported, according to new research published Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
"For every two Americans that we know of who are dying of COVID-19, another American is dying," said Dr. Steven Woolf, author of the new research and director emeritus of the Center on Society and Health at Virginia Commonwealth University.
Woolf's study looked at death statistics from the National Center for Health Statistics, which is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the Census Bureau.
