Thousands Take San Francisco Streets to Defend Reproductive Rights

Thousands of people across the country took to the streets to defend reproductive rights Saturday after the most restrictive anti-abortion law went into effect in Texas last month.

The Bay Area was no exception as people lined up for blocks to march down Market Street in San Francisco carrying signs with a unified message.

Demonstrators such as Allie Palomo said it was time to speak out against the new Texas law and felt compelled to act.

"I think we got to stand up for our rights, you know?," said Palomo.

Many people were concerned other states could adopt similar laws restriction abortion access, and are worried about the role of the Supreme Court which denied the request to block the law.

"We're tired of having to do this over and over again," a demonstrator said, "but we got the energy. We're not going to stop."

In contrast to Texas, California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed laws designed to protect the privacy of patients and abortion providers.

"I'm just glad we live in California," a demonstrator said. We're all very lucky we live in California."