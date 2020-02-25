Transitional Housing for Homeless Mothers Opens in San Francisco

A transitional housing program for mothers experiencing homelessness has opened in San Francisco's Bayview district, and its part of Mayor London Breed's efforts to address homelessness.

Jelani House, located in the Bayview, holds 17 private rooms, a living room, community spaces, kitchen, dining area, a deck and a backyard.

"Jelani House is more than a facility and more than beds," Mayor Breed said during the opening of the housing program Monday. "It will be a place of rejuvenation and hope for our most vulnerable residents."

Thrilled to open Jelani House today! This will be a place for pregnant people and mothers to not only have a safe place to get off the streets and take care of their babies, but also get connected to housing so their families can have a stable place to grow up and thrive. pic.twitter.com/gQn1NLcCG4 — London Breed (@LondonBreed) February 25, 2020

The program will be operated by the Homeless Prenatal Program and will provide 24-hour support that includes case management, health advocacy, prenatal education and parenting classes, therapy, and nutrition and cooking classes.

"This is a big win for expecting mothers and the community," Supervisor Shamann Walton said in support of the initiative. "Jelani House has always been a safe haven for new mothers and mothers with young children."

A glimpse inside Jelani House, San Francisco’s soon-to-open transitional housing shelter for homeless, pregnant women.... Posted by Homeless Prenatal Program on Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Jelani House is part of Mayor Breed's initiative to open 1,000 new shelter beds by the end of 2020.