Mexico

Travelers to Mexico Urged to Use Increased Caution After Spike in Violent Crime

The State Department recommended U.S. citizens do not travel to the following areas: Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa state and Tamaulipas state

By David Yim

tlmd_banderamexico
Getty Images

The U.S. Department of State is warning Americans to use extra caution if traveling to Mexico due to an increase in violent crime.

The State Department issued a level 2 travel advisory for Mexico on Tuesday. The advisory means travelers should be aware of increased risks to safety and security when traveling to Mexico due to widespread violent crime, including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking and robbery.

The State Department recommended U.S. citizens do not travel to the following areas:

  • Colima
  • Guerrero
  • Michoacán
  • Sinaloa state
  • Tamaulipas state

Travelers were also asked to reconsider travel to several other areas of Mexico and offered information on what to do if you do decide to travel to Mexico. That information can be found on the State Department website.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

impeachment inquiry 9 mins ago

McConnell Says Pelosi ‘Too Afraid’ of Impeachment Trial

impeachment inquiry 10 hours ago

Trump Impeached on Charges of Abuse of Power, Obstruction

U.S. government employees have been told to not travel between cities after dark, they may not hail taxis on the street and must rely on dispatched vehicles, such as Uber or other regulated taxi services.

The level 2 advisory is the second-lowest travel advisory level issued by the State Department. A country with a level 4 advisory means Americans should not travel there.

This article tagged under:

Mexicotravel
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us