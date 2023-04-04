Trump Arraignment Day: Crowds Expected in Manhattan for Historic Charges Against Ex-US President

What to Know Former President Donald Trump is set to face a Manhattan judge Tuesday for arraignment on charges contained in a still-sealed grand jury indictment; he is expected to return to Florida later in the day and deliver a public address from Mar-a-Lago Tuesday night.

The indictment, which marks the first criminal charges against a U.S. president, sitting or former, in history, is tied to the hush money case involving Stormy Daniels and payments Michael Cohen allegedly made on his behalf in 2016; Trump denies all allegations of wrongdoing.

Besides the hush money case in New York, Trump faces separate criminal investigations in Atlanta and Washington over his efforts to undo the results of the 2020 election.

Donald Trump is set to be arrested when he arrives at the Manhattan district attorney's office later Tuesday, an unprecedented development in a historic case that will make him the first-ever criminally charged U.S. president.

Details of the charges, including whether it may include felony counts, have remained sealed since the grand jury voted to indict late last week, though sources familiar with the matter say it includes about 30 counts of document fraud-related charges tied to the hush money investigation involving payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Trump, who has blasted the district attorney's probe as a "witch hunt" and called for Alvin Bragg's removal from office, has consistently denied wrongdoing. Late Monday, the judge in his case, Judge Juan Merchan, ruled that no video cameras would be permitted inside court and while phones and laptops are OK, they cannot be used -- meaning the public will have to wait until after the arraignment, which is expected to be brief, to learn the ramifications.

The 76-year-old may issue a brief statement to reporters lining the hallway, where cameras are allowed, before he heads inside the courtroom, his lawyers said Tuesday morning. The situation remains fluid, sources stress.

LIVE CAM: See the scene outside Manhattan Criminal Court.

The former president is expected to head downtown sometime after 10 a.m. Tuesday, with his motorcade departing from Trump Tower, where crowds converged throughout the day Monday and overnight for his arrival.

Once Trump formally surrenders as expected, he will be informed of his arrest by a member of the district attorney's office, fingerprinted and arraigned on the 15th floor, Part 59 in the Manhattan Criminal Court building, the same courtroom where Harvey Weinstein was tried and convicted of rape and sexual assault in February 2020.

The mugshot question remained up in the air as of late Monday, and officials have emphasized the fluid nature of those discussions and the rest of the situation as it pertains to Trump's booking. There's no precedent for that.

Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina said Tuesday that the twice-impeached Trump wouldn't plead guilty to lesser charges, even if it might resolve the case. He said he didn't believe the case would ever make it to a jury, but he conceded, “Really, there’s a lot of mystery here because we’re doing something that’s never been done before.”

The twice-impeached former commander-in-chief will not be handcuffed, nor will he be kept in a holding cell, sources with knowledge of the plans have said. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has declined comment.

After the arraignment, Trump is expected to be released by authorities because the charges against him don’t require that bail be set. He will then return to LaGuardia Airport, where his private plane landed a day ago, and fly back to Florida ahead of an anticipated evening public address from Mar-a-Lago.

We are getting a clearer picture of how the coming days in the Trump case will likely play out ahead of his arraignment in lower Manhattan, as the NYPD is stepping up security measures around Trump Tower and the courthouse. NBC New York's Jonathan Dienst and Melissa Colorado report.

Trump Arraignment Draws Intense NYC Security

Rolling street closures are expected throughout Manhattan over the course of the day, and more roads may be shut down at the discretion of the NYPD. Mayor Eric Adams appeared alongside NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell ahead of the arraignment to urge people who choose to demonstrate to do so peacefully, including ardent Trump ally U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who tweeted last week her intent to rally outside court in person on Tuesday.

Hundreds, from media to gawkers to supporters and protesters are expected to flank the streets outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse and Trump Tower, where NYPD barricades have been in place since last week. An NYPD bus and other vehicles were added to the line of defense Monday and are expected to stay there.

The department's 36,000 officers and 19,000 civilian employees have been ordered to report in uniform and prepare to deploy as needed since Friday, and that precautionary mandate will likely remain in effect through early this week.

New York’s ability to carry out safe and drama-free courthouse proceedings in a case involving a polarizing ex-president could be an important test case as prosecutors in Atlanta and Washington conduct their own investigations of Trump that could also result in charges.

Those investigations concern efforts to undo the 2020 election results as well as the possible mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Top Republicans, including some of Trump’s potential rivals in next year’s GOP presidential primary, have criticized the case against him. Trump has insisted he will run in 2024 regardless of the outcome of the case. Neither an indictment nor a conviction, even on a felony charge, would preclude him from tossing his hat in the ring once again.

Prosecutors haven't said whether they would seek jail time in the event of a conviction.

Meanwhile, Trump pollster John McLaughlin said the former president would approach arraignment day with “dignity."

“He will be a gentleman,” McLaughlin said. “He'll show strength and he'll show dignity and ... we'll get through this and win the election.”

But Trump was also defiant. In a post late Monday night on his social media network, he lashed out at Biden, suggesting the current president should be facing legal troubles of his own.

Biden, who has yet to formally announce that he’s seeking reelection next year, and other leading Democrats have largely had little to say about it. The White House has not commented on the case publicly.

Eric Tucker, Michael R. Sisak and Will Weissert of the Associated Press contributed to this report