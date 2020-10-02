coronavirus pandemic

Trump Not the First President to Be Infected in a Pandemic

President Woodrow Wilson contracted the Spanish flu

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pandemic was ravaging America, thousands were dead or dying, and the president was infected.

His name was Woodrow Wilson and one century ago he was in a situation similar to the position Donald Trump finds himself in now.

Only then, the illness that laid Wilson low had been dubbed the Spanish flu, not the coronavirus that has infected Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and more than 7 million other Americans.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Donald Trump 8 hours ago

Trump, First Lady Test Positive for COVID-19. Here's What We Know

COVID-19 5 hours ago

Where Trump Has Been and Whom He's Seen

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicDonald Trump
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us