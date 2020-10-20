Officer Killed, 1 Wounded After Shooting at Houston Apartment Complex

A veteran police officer was killed and another officer wounded after a shooting Tuesday morning at a Houston-area apartment complex, officials say.

Sgt. Harold Preston, a 41-year veteran of the force, was fatally wounded in the shooting on Houston's southwest side, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told reporters at a news conference outside Memorial Hermann Hospital.

The second officer, identified as Courtney Waller, was shot in his arm but is expected to recover.

A suspect, Elmer Manzano, is in custody and was hospitalized after the shooting with injuries that were not life-threatening, Acevedo said.

NBC 5 News/KPRC-TV

The incident started as a disturbance call at about 8 a.m., KPRC-TV reported. Officers arrived on the scene at an apartment building in the 2600 block of Holly Hall around 9:20 a.m.

At about 10 a.m., Houston police said that SWAT was being dispatched to deal with a person who may be barricaded inside the residence. At about 10:30 a.m., Acevedo tweeted that a person had been taken into custody without further incident.

