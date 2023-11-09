Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando experiencing ‘technical difficulties' as parkgoers say many rides closed

Multiple customers posted on X about many rides being closed

Officials at Universal Orlando said they were experiencing "technical difficulties" that they were working to fix Thursday.

"Portions of Universal Studios Florida are currently experiencing technical difficulties, and we are working to restore them as soon as possible. Please stay tuned to the Universal Orlando Mobile App or check back later in the day for additional updates," the park wrote on X in response to multiple complaints from parkgoers.

The posts didn't elaborate on the technical difficulties but multiple customers posted about many rides being closed.

"Why is every ride except for four still closed at universal studios. We’ve already done all 4+ again. When are the rest of the rides gonna open? This is ridiculous," one user posted.

Disclaimer: Universal Studios Orlando and this television station are both owned by NBCUniversal.

