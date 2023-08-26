Australia

US military helicopter crash off Australia coast leaves at least 3 injured, 1 critically, officials say

According to the Australian Defence Force, the crash happened during a joint military drill of more than 2,500 troops from around the world

By Gerardo Pons and The Associated Press

Three United States military personnel were taken to a hospital, one with critical injuries, after a U.S. aircraft crashed on a north Australian island Sunday during a multination military exercise, officials said.

The accident occurred around 11:00 a.m. local time when a V-22 Osprey Helicopter carrying approximately 20 U.S. Marines crashed near Melville Island, officials said.

One of the injured was in critical condition and the other two were in stable condition, rescue helicopter operator CareFlight said in a statement. All three injured are American, officials said.

According to the Australian Defence Force, the crash happened during a joint military drill of more than 2,500 troops from Australia, the United States, the Philippines, Timor-Leste, and Indonesia. Roughly 500 soldiers were American soldiers.

"Initial reports suggest the incident involves United States defense personnel and that the Australian Defence Force members were not involved," the ADF said in a statement.

Northern Territory Police confirmed to Sky News they are "currently responding to reports of an aircraft crash on Melville Island," as reported to Sky News.

The injured were flown by helicopter to Royal Darwin Hospital about 100 kilometers (60 miles) to the south, CareFlight said.

No other information was released.

