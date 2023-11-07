On Veterans Day, America honors those who served in its wars, a tradition that began after the end of World War I.

The holiday grew out of the commemoration of Armistice Day, when fighting between the Allied countries and Germany ended on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. It was to have been the end of “the war to end all wars.”

President Woodrow Wilson inaugurated the first celebration in 1919, with parades and a brief break in business starting at 11 a.m.

When is Veterans Day?

This year, the holiday falls on Saturday, Nov. 11, with some businesses and government services closed. Here's what to expect.

Veterans Day and Memorial Day both honor the U.S. military community, but both holidays serve different purposes.

Is mail delivered on Veterans Day?

The U.S. Postal Service will be closed, meaning regular mail or packages will not be delivered. Veterans Day is an official holiday for federal employees.

However, UPS is expected to be open and delivering packages, FedEx offices will also remain open except FedEx SmartPost, which will only have a modified service.

Are banks closed on Veterans Day?

Most banks and credit unions across the country will be shuttered, including Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and many others. According to the Federal Reserve website, branches will still remain open on Friday, Nov. 10.

What is closed on Veterans Day?

Federal courts and other nonessential federal offices will be closed, although these are usually closed on Saturdays. In a year when the holiday falls during the week, they are usually shuttered as well.

What is open on Veterans Day?

Most restaurants and stores will be open with many offering deals to veterans.

Recreational places such as zoos, national parks and museums around the country are also offering discounts or free entrance for veterans, you can check them out here.

