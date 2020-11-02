Walmart

Walmart Abandons Shelf-Scanning Robots, Lets Humans Do Work

Bossa Nova was founded in 2005 in Pittsburgh

ROGERS, AR - MAY 31: A Bossa Nova Robotics scanning device moves through an aisle at a Walmart Supercenter during the annual Shareholders Meeting event on May 31, 2018 in Rogers, Arkansas. The automated shelf scanner is being tested in a pilot program at a limited number of Walmarts. The shareholders week brings thousands of shareholders and associates from around the world to meet at the company's global headquarters.
Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images

Walmart is laying off the robots it had deployed in about 500 stores to keep tabs on what’s on and not on the shelves.

The retailer said Monday it has ended its relationship with startup Bossa Nova Robotics, which builds roving robots equipped with cameras for identifying out-of-stock and misplaced products.

Walmart said in a statement it has “worked with Bossa Nova for five years and together we learned a lot about how technology can assist associates, make jobs easier and provide a better customer experience." It said it is still testing other new technologies for tracking inventory and moving goods.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the ending partnership Monday, citing unnamed people familiar with the situation who said the retailer found human workers could get similar results. There was also some concern about how shoppers reacted to robots doing the work, according to the report.

Bossa Nova, which was founded in 2005 in Pittsburgh didn't immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Monday.

