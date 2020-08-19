tony hawk

Want to Beat Tony Hawk at His Own Game? Campaign Offers Chance to Do So

The winner and a guest will be invited to Hawk's personal training facility to see him skate, play the video game Tony Hawk's Pro Skate 1 + 2 against him and have lunch together

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Online fundraising platform Omaze and professional skateboarder Tony Hawk are teaming up for a sweepstakes to offer one lucky winner and a guest a memorable meeting.
Tony Hawk fanatics, rejoice!

The beloved local and legendary pro skateboarder is offering the chance to beat him at his own game; that is Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2.

The selected winner and a guest will also have lunch with Hawk and be invited to the athlete’s personal training facility, where he will demonstrate his impressive skating skills (and take trick requests).

Those who don’t live in San Diego County don’t need to fret since the campaign will accommodate travel to San Diego and stay at a 4-star hotel. The sweepstakes was created by Hawk and Omaze, an online fundraising platform.

Submitting an entry for the experience is free. However, making donations to The Skatepark Project will result in multiple entries for an increased chance of being selected.

The Skatepark Project was founded by Hawk in 2002 and promotes active, healthy lifestyles by funding public skateparks in disadvantaged communities.

For the safety of the winners and Hawk, the experience will be scheduled when it is safer to travel, according to Omaze.

To enter for your chance to win the sweepstakes, click here.

