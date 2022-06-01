Yosemite National Park

Glacier Point Road in Yosemite National Park to Temporarily Close

The closure will allow for continuing major reconstruction on the 16-mile road.

By NBC Bay Area staff

A popular road that passes through Yosemite National Park, is shut down until further notice, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Glacier Point Road typically closes for the winter, and it will stay that way all summer until the snow returns.

The closure will allow for continuing major reconstruction on the 16-mile road.

Glacier Point Road leads up to the top of Glacier Point, which has stunning views of Yosemite Valley and surrounding peaks.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"The only access to Glacier Point will be via the Four Mile, Panorama, and Pohono Trails, all of which are strenuous hikes," the National Park Service said.

Anyone who decides to hike up to Glacier Point is advised to bring their own water as there is no running water along the way or bathrooms.

To read more about what work will be done during the closure and details on the hike to Glacier Point, check out the National Park Service website here.

This article tagged under:

Yosemite National Park
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us