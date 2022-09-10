Whitey Bulger Murder Suspect Says ‘Everybody Knew He Was Coming' to Their Prison

One of the men charged in the killing of James “Whitey” Bulger inside a West Virginia prison said in an exclusive jailhouse interview that all the inmates in his unit knew in advance that the notorious gangster was being moved there.

Bulger, 89, was found beaten to death less than 12 hours after he was placed in his cell at the USP Hazelton federal prison, one of the most violent penitentiaries in the country.

“Everybody knew he was coming,” Sean McKinnon told NBC News in a phone call from a Florida jail.

McKinnon, 36, is accused of acting as a lookout while two other inmates rushed into Bulger’s cell and beat him with a lock on the morning of Oct. 30, 2018.

