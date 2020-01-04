pet adoption

New Year, New Pet? Adopt a Furry Friend This Weekend

Start the New Year off with a new furry friend

By Sydney Kalich

Cats, dogs and other critters are ready to go home this weekend with help from the Pasadena Humane Society's 'Adopt a Buddy Resolution.'

The Pasadena Humane Society lowered adoption fees this weekend from the usual fee of $140 to $20. The fee includes spay/neuter surgery, micro-chipping and age-appropriate vaccines.

The adoption process should take around 30 to 40 minutes. The Pasadena Humane Society recommends receiving your landlord's approval before trying to adopt a pet.

To view the pets up for adoption this weekend, click here. The event ends Sunday at 4 p.m. For more information on the Pasadena Humane Society click here.

