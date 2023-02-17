OC Native Never Dreamed of Going to College. Then Tiger Woods Helped Change Her Mind

An Orange County native, who’s blazed a trail for her family, is now paying it forward all thanks to TGR Foundation, an organization established by Tiger Woods.

Alma Gutierrez went to Western High School in Anaheim, whose alma mater includes the legendary golfer himself. But unlike Woods, who was voted "Most Likely to Succeed” by his graduating class, Gutierrez said she never considered college.

“I remember my biggest goal was to graduate high school and work at a grocery store,” Gutierrez recalled. “There’s nothing wrong with that. I just didn’t think I had the potential to get an education.”

But Gutierrez had a change of heart after attending TGR Foundation’s learning lab in Anaheim. In addition to getting support for her studies and information on financial aid, Gutierrez received something else she wasn’t used to: emotional support. She said the staff took an active interest in her.

“I think that is something that really motivated me because I felt very seen. I felt like, ‘Oh, I matter.’”

She eventually graduated from high school and Cal State Fullerton. Being the first person in her family with a college degree, Gutierrez was able to inspire her older siblings and friends to strive for college education as well.

“Our family legacy has changed,” explained Gutierrez whose mother struggled at times to take care of the family as a single parent. “My mom is so proud. Even she learned college is a good thing.”

Gutierrez kept her connections with the foundation through the years and even met Tiger Woods along the way. Years later, when there was an opening to become the manager for the Earl Woods Scholar Program, which was set up in honor of the father of Tiger Woods, she applied and landed the job.

“I remember shaking,” Gutierrez said. “I can’t believe it’s now my job to help the new generation of students. It’s been the most amazing, wild ride.”

The TGR Foundation alumna is now helping teens who were just like her: young students who need to be reminded that they, too, have potential.

“Raising each other up and doing it with love – at the end of the day, we’re all a big family,” Gutierrez said. “I’m grateful to all the students because they’re also teaching me how to be a better person.”