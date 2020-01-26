Lakewood

One Killed, One Critically Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash In Lakewood

A vehicle was allegedly speeding at least 80 miles per hour eastbound on Del Amo Boulevard when they ran a red light.

By City News Service

A two-vehicle crash in Lakewood left one person dead and another person critically injured, a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher said Sunday.

At least one other person suffered minor injuries, according to the dispatcher.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the area of Del Amo and Paramount boulevards at 11:12 p.m Saturday, where one person was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

A vehicle speeding at least 80 miles per hour eastbound on Del Amo Boulevard ran a red light, according to sources at the scene.

A watch commander at the sheriff's Lakewood station could not be
reached for further details.

