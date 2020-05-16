One Killed, One Injured in Separate Stabbings in Santa Clarita

A man was stabbed to death and another person wounded in separate attacks in Santa Clarita and the person responsible for each stabbing was on the loose Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to the 23400 block of Lyons Avenue, near Apple Street, at 11:30 p.m. Friday and found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Deputy Morgan Arteaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The name of the victim was not disclosed.

A description of the suspect was not available.

A second stabbing was reported minutes earlier about two miles away in the 25700 block of Hogan Drive, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Signal.

The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, the Signal reported.

It was unclear if the stabbings were related.

Anyone with information on either stabbing was asked to call the sheriff's department at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.