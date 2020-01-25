coronavirus

Orange County’s First Case of Deadly Novel Coronavirus Confirmed

The case involved a traveler from Wuhan, China.

By Shahan Ahmed

A person in Orange County has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency's Communicable Disease Control Division.

The case involved a traveler from Wuhan, China.

In consultation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health, the HCA said it following up directly with all individuals who have had close contact with the case and are at risk of infection.

-The HCA will be monitoring any close contacts and assure that proper evaluation and care is provided if they become ill.

-The CDC’s guidance indicates that people who have casual contact with a case (in the same grocery store or movie theater) are at minimal risk of developing infection.
-There is no evidence that person-to-person transmission has occurred in Orange County.
-The current risk of local transmission remains low.

The patient was transported to a local hospital and is in isolation in good condition, health officials said.

The novel coronavirus had killed 56 people in China, with nearly 2,000 reported cases, according to Chinese officials.

