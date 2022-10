One person was killed in a stabbing outside a Kohl's store in Palmdale Thursday, authorities said.

An attacker was in custody, the LA County Sheriff's Department Palmdale Station said.

The stabbing was reported around noon, with initial reports saying two people were hurt near 39850 N 10th Street West.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the stabbing was a random attack.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Refresh for updates.