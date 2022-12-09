California

Police Activity Swarms Boulevard in Hawthorne

Around 4 p.m., Newschopper4 captured footage of a heavy police presence at Rosecrans and Aviation.

By Heather Navarro

Police activity shut down trains at the El Segundo and Marine Stations Friday in Hawthorne after reports of a man with a gun on train tracks.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was assisting El Segundo police, as the location was on the border of El Segundo and Hawthorne.

LA Metro tweeted that C Line, or Green Line, trains were forced to turn back at the El Segundo and Marine stations.

Somewhere along the train tracks, a man was spotted waving what looked like a weapon around.

Traffic was shut down throughout the area.

The area is a popular spot, with many restaurants and shops along Rosecrans Avenue.

By 5 p.m., a man in a red sweater was seen from Newschopper4 being taken into custody.

