Police Cruiser Flips Over During Pursuit

A Beverly Hills police cruiser flipped over while trying to pursue an alleged stolen vehicle early Saturday morning.

Beverly Hills police said the cruiser was chasing the alleged stolen vehicle when the car flipped over. It is unknown what made the car flip over. The accident happened on the corner of Sunset Blvd and Westwood Plaza near the border of Westwood and Bel Air, according to authorities.

Police said another police car continued to pursue the alleged stolen car until cornering the car near Sunset Blvd and the 405. The person driving the stolen car ran out.

Police said no one was hurt and that they are still searching for the driver of the car.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.