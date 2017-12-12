56 Democratic Lawmakers Ask House to Investigate Trump Sexual Misconduct Claims - NBC Southern California
UPDATED: 
56 Democratic Lawmakers Ask House to Investigate Trump Sexual Misconduct Claims

At least 17 women have publicly accused the President of sexual misconduct

    Jessica Leeds discusses the fallout of her accusation of sexual misconduct by President Donald Trump. (Published Monday, Dec. 11, 2017)

    Over 50 Democratic lawmakers on Monday asked the House oversight committee to investigate sexual misconduct allegations made against President Donald Trump.

    In a letter to committee chairman Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., and ranking member Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., the Democratic Women’s Working Group wrote that the country deserves "a full inquiry into the truth of these allegations."

    “At least 17 women have publicly accused the President of sexual misconduct,” the letter, which was signed by 56 lawmakers, said. “We cannot ignore the multitude of women who have come forward with accusations.”

    The letter added that Trump should be allowed to present evidence in his own defense. 

