'They Were Laughing': Notable Moments From Ford-Kavanaugh Hearing

Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, recounted the attack to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, telling senators that she remembered Kavanaugh and another boy laughing with each other while she feared that Kavanaugh was going to rape her at a gathering at a suburban Washington, D.C., home.

Ford, now a 51-year-old professor of psychology at Palo Alto University and a research psychologist at the Stanford University School of Medicine, testified for the first time about the events she described in a letter to the ranking Democrat on the committee, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, and in an article published in the Washington Post on Sept. 16.

Kavanaugh, who is to appear later today, has been accused of sexual misconduct by three other women since Ford came forward. One accusation from 1998 is anonymous.

Democrats are questioning Ford themselves but Republicans on the committee, all men, have hired a lawyer to do the questioning for them: Rachel Mitchell, an experienced sex crimes prosecutor.

Rachel Mitchell, an experienced sex crimes prosecutor hired to ask questions of Christine Blasey Ford on behalf of Republican senators on the judiciary committee, began by expressing sympathy for Ford, who’d said she was “terrified” to testify. “I just wanted to let you know, I’m very sorry. That’s not right," Mitchell said. (Published 6 minutes ago)

Here are some notable moments from the first part of the hearing, which has threatened to derail what previously seemed a smooth path to confirmation for Kavanaugh.

“Uproarious Laughter”

Ford, after describing the alleged attack in her opening statement, was asked for her strongest memory of what had happened at the gathering.

“Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter, the uproarious laughter between the two and their having fun at my expense,” she answered.

“They were laughing with each other,” Ford said of Kavanaugh and Mark Judge, the second man she said was in the bedroom when Kavanaugh pushed her onto a bed, began grinding his body against her, tried to undress her and covered her mouth to stifle her screams.

“And you were the object of the laughter?” Sen. Patrick Leahy, the Democrat from Vermont, asked.

“I was underneath one of them while the two laughed — two friends having a really good time with one another,” Ford said.

Meeting Mark Judge Again

Ford testified that she encountered Mark Judge, now an author and journalist, after the attack while at the Potomac Village Safeway with her mother. Because she was a teenager, she wanted to enter through a different door than her mother, she said.

“I chose the wrong door,” she said, and she met Judge arranging the shopping carts.

She said hello and noted that he was very uncomfortable saying hello back.

“His face was white,” she said.

Ford, whose account has been criticized because of a lack of some details, said she thought she could better try to determine when the attack occurred if she knew when Judge had worked at the Safeway.

Democrats on the committee have demanded that the FBI investigate the allegations and that Judge testify before the committee but they have been so far rebuffed by the majority of Republican members.

“Mark Judge should be subpoenaed from his Bethany Beach hideaway,” Sen. Dick Durbin, the Democrat from Illinois, said.

A Washington Post reporter this week tracked down Judge to a friend’s house in Bethany Beach, Delaware.

“How’d you find me?” Judge asked the reporter.

Judge’s lawyer told the Post that Judge was a recovering alcoholic under unbelievable stress who for the sake of his health needed to get away and take care of himself.

Charges of a Cover-Up

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, the Connecticut Democrat, asked Ford about her assessment that she could better determine when the gathering took place if she knew when Judge worked at the Safeway grocery store.

“Would you like Mark Judge to be interviewed in connection with the background investigation and the serious credible allegations that you make?” he asked.

“That would be my preference,” she said. “I’m not sure it’s really up to me but I certainly would feel like I could be more helpful to everyone if I knew the date that he worked at the Safeway so I could give a more specific date of the assault.”

“Well it’s not up to you,” Blumenthal said. “It’s up to the president of the United States and his failure to ask for an FBI investigation in my view is tantamount to a cover-up.”