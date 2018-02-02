Read the Disputed GOP Memo on the Russia Probe

President Trump has approved the release of a Republican-penned memo alleging FBI surveillance abuses targeting his 2016 campaign. Asked about the contents of the memo, Trump said, "I think it's terrible. You want to know the truth I think it's a disgrace what's going on in this country, I think it's a disgrace." (Published 6 hours ago)

President Donald Trump has declassified in full a classified memo on the Russia investigation written by Republicans who accuse the FBI of abusive surveillance tactics in the early stages of its probe, Trump said Friday.

FBI and Department of Justice officials say the document is misleading and could jeopardize national security, while Democrats call the memo an attempt by Republicans to distract attention from the investigation into Russian meddling in the election that sent Trump to the White House.

Here is the complete memo released Friday.