Suspicious Package Addressed to Kamala Harris in Sacramento

Sen. Kamala Harris attends the United State of Women Summit at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on May 5, 2018.

Authorities on Friday intercepted a suspicious package at a Sacramento postal facility that was addressed to Sen. Kamala Harris, according to two law enforcement officials.

The post office is located in the 6000 block of 44th Street. The FBI and other agencies are invesigating the package, which may be similar to a dozen other sent to politicians and public figures around the country, officials said. If confirmed to be linked to the other devices through forensics, it would be the second package sent to a California politician, the other being Rep. Maxine Waters.

Rep. John Garamendi's Office also confirmed to KCRA News in Sacramento the package was addressed to U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris.

A total of Twelve suspicious devices were mailed to CNN, including notable Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, earlier this week.

A man has been arrested in Florida in connection with the mail bomb investigation, the Department of Justice said Friday, and law enforcement officials tell News 4 they believe he is the individual who sent 12 crude package explosives to top Democrats and others in several states across the country.

Three officials identified the suspect as Cesar Sayoc, Jr. a man formerly from Brooklyn who lived in Florida. He has past arrests, including for battery, theft and other offenses. Officials say DNA evidence played a role in the arrest. It's not yet clear whether investigators believe Sayoc, a registered Republican, according to voting records, may have acted alone or had help. Additional details are expected to be released at a news briefing later Friday.