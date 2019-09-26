A whistleblower complaint that alleges President Donald Trump used his power to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son was released to the public on Thursday. Here are six takeaways about the complaint.

White House officials were scrambling to figure out how to counter the renewed Democratic impeachment push Thursday, with one source familiar with the situation describing a sense of “total panic” over the past week at the lack of a plan to address the new reality, NBC News reported.

There appears to be rising “anxiety, unease, and concern” — as one person close to the White House described the mood in the West Wing — that the whistleblower’s allegations could seriously wound the president and some of those around him.

“There’s not a lot of confidence that there’s no there there,” this person said.