Two immigrant fathers who were separated from their young sons for almost two months following the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy have been reunited with their children in New York City. (Published Wednesday, July 11, 2018)

Two days after the Trump administration missed a court-ordered deadline to reunite children under 5 separated from their families at the border, the Department of Homeland Security said it reunited all those who were eligible, just over half of the 103 in government custody.



Of the 103 children covered under the federal court order, 57 kids have been reunited as of Thursday morning, DHS said in a statement.

However, 46 children did not qualify for reunification, the statement said, citing safety concerns, the deportation of their parents and other issues as reasons for ineligibility.

"Throughout the reunification process our goal has been the well-being of the children and returning them to a safe environment," DHS said in the statement.



Last month, a federal judge in San Diego ordered that separated children under 5 must be reunited by July 10. The judge said older children must be reunited with their parents within 30 days from that June 26 order. The American Civil Liberties Union had filed a lawsuit on behalf of a woman who had been separated from her child, and U.S. District Court Judge Dana Sabraw ordered all children reunited with their parents.

"Only four" migrant children under 5 had been reunited by Tuesday, according to a court filing from government lawyers.

ACLU lawyers said regardless of the reunifications, the government missed the court-ordered deadline and they would be deciding how to address the noncompliance with the court.

"If in fact 57 children have been reunited because of the lawsuit, we could not be more happy for those families. But make no mistake about it: the government missed the deadline even for these 57 children," attorney Lee Gelernt said.

DHS said that of the 46 cases where children were not eligible to be reunited with their parents, a dozen parents had already been deported and were being contacted by the administration. Nine were in custody of the U.S. Marshals Service for other offenses. One adult's location was unknown, they said.

In 22 other cases, adults posed safety concerns, they said. Officials said 11 adults had serious criminal histories including child cruelty, murder or human smuggling. Seven were not determined to be a parent, one had a false birth certificate, one had allegedly abused the child. Another planned to house the child with an adult charged with sexually abusing a child.

"The seriousness of the crimes is the reason why we are not going to reunite them," said Matthew Albence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, of the 22 cases.

The 46 children will remain in the care of Health and Human Services, which will continue to seek to place them with a sponsor, such as other family members or even foster care, as it does for the more than 10,000 other minors who arrived in the U.S. without a relative. Children spend an average of 57 days in shelters before they're placed with a sponsor. They are given access to medical care and counseling, as well as school.

The zero-tolerance policy calls for the criminal prosecution of anyone caught crossing the border illegally. Because parents can't take their children to jail, they were separated. The move caused an international uproar. At least 2,300 children were separated from about 2,200 adults until the executive order was signed. Federal officials have been scrambling to reunite the children under a tight, two-week deadline set by the judge.

Part of the issue, administration officials said, is that the systems weren't set up to reunify parents with their children, they're set up to manage tens of thousands of minors who cross the border illegally without family. Health and Human Services manages their care inside the U.S. Homeland Security has control over adults in immigration detention, and the Justice Department manages the immigration courts.

Earlier this week, government attorneys told Sabraw that the Trump administration would not meet the deadline for about 20 children under 5 because it needed more time to track down parents who have already been deported or released into the U.S.

Sabraw indicated more time would be allowed only in specific cases where the government showed good reasons for a delay.

The administration defended its screening, saying it discovered parents with serious criminal histories, five adults whose DNA tests showed they were not parents of the children they claimed to have, and one case of credible child abuse.

The administration faces a second, bigger deadline — July 26 — to reunite more than 2,000 older children with their families. Immigration attorneys say they already are seeing barriers to those reunifications from a backlog in the processing of fingerprinting of parents to families unable to afford the airfare to fly the child to them — which could run as high as $1,000.