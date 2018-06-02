President Donald Trump took aim at the special counsel's investigation Saturday, questioning who is "leaking" his attorney's correspondence with Robert Mueller.

Trump tweeted the same message twice in a row: "There was No Collusion with Russia (except by the Democrats). When will this very expensive Witch Hunt Hoax ever end? So bad for our Country. Is the Special Counsel/Justice Department leaking my lawyers letters to the Fake News Media? Should be looking at Dems corruption instead?"

The president appeared to be referring to a new report from the New York Times, which said that Trump's lawyers sent a 20-page letter to Mueller in hopes of avoiding a subpoena.

The letter, obtained by the Times, reportedly said Trump "cannot illegally obstruct any aspect of the investigation into Russia’s election meddling because the Constitution empowers him to, 'if he wished, terminate the inquiry, or even exercise his power to pardon.'"

The Times added that the president's attorneys worry Trump "risks exposing himself to accusations of lying to investigators, a potential crime or impeachable offense."

NBC News has not independently verified the letter.