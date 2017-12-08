Then-candidate for president Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. received a mysterious email in September 2016 offering access to hacked WikiLeaks documents, two sources with direct knowledge told NBC News.
The email contained a web address and decryption key that would give access to the documents, according to the sources.
One source said it was "murky" whether congressional investigators determined if the email was a genuine offer from WikiLeaks to the Trump campaign. It was sent about two months after the hacked Democratic National Committee emails were released and a month before WikiLeaks began publishing emails taken from the account of Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman.
A lawyer for Donald Trump Jr. did not respond to requests for comment but told CNN: "We understand that the media reported 12 hours prior to this email that the DNC emails had been hacked or leaked. We do not know who [the sender] is. We have no idea who he is. We never responded to the email."