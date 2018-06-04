Texas Detention Center Holding Migrant Children Calls the Cops on US Senator

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, speaks to police as he stands outside a former Walmart in Brownsville, Texas. A manager of the property called police and asked Merkley to leave after the senator asked for access to what he said was a facility run by the Office of Refugee Resettlement housing refugee children.

Police officers were called to a detention center in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday when a Democratic senator tried to visit children who had been separated from their parents under the Trump administration’s new policy toward families trying to enter the United States.

Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon says in a Facebook video that Casa Padre, a center run by the non-profit Southwest Key, was housing possibly hundreds of refugee children who had been separated from their parents. He arrived at what he said was a former Walmart after he was refused an official visit by the federal Office of Refuge Resettlement and Southwest Key, with which it contracts for the care of the children.

“I think it’s unacceptable that a member of Congress is not being admitted to see what’s happening to children whose families are applying for asylum,” he says in the Facebook video.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a “zero tolerance” policy last month intended to dissuade undocumented Central American families from trying to enter the U.S. Everyone crossing the border illegally is to be prosecuted and children will be separated from mothers or fathers who are jailed. Before most parents were allowed to remain with their children in family shelters while they awaited the disposition of asylum or deportation cases.

Administration officials said last month that the ramped up enforcement would apply only to people arrested while trying to enter the U.S. illegally. Families who seek asylum at a designated port of entry would not be separated, according to NBC News.

But on Friday, NBC News reported that some parents seeking asylum had been separated from their children by ICE officials, according to Pueblo Sin Fronteras, which leads migrants to the U.S. in caravans.

In the Facebook video, Merkley, who was accompanied by reporters, asks two unidentified staff members whether he can enter the building and then requests to speak to a supervisor. While he is waiting for the supervisor to come outside, police officers arrive.

When the supervisor emerges, he says he is not allowed to issue a statement and eventually asks Merkley to leave. The police officers speak briefly with the senator.

Merkely says he wants to ask Southwest Key whether it had second thoughts participating in a program detaining children.

On its website, under its mission, it says: "A national, nonprofit organization, Southwest Key is committed to keeping kids out of institutions and home with their families, in their communities. We do this through three areas of programming: youth justice alternatives, immigrant children's shelters, and education."

Neither Southwest Key nor the Administration for Children and Families, of which the Office of Refugee Resettlement is a part, responded immediately to a request for comment.

“You’re seeking asylum and the first thing that happens when you get here is you’re torn away from your parents,” Merkley says in the video. “America has never done this before.”