White House Rejects Congress' Demands as Mueller Report 'Do-Over'

President Donald Trump walks out of the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

The White House told the House Judiciary Committee in a letter Wednesday that it will not comply with a broad range of the panel's requests and called on it to "discontinue" its inquiry into President Donald Trump, NBC News reported.

"Congressional investigations are intended to obtain information to aid in evaluating potential legislation, not to harass political opponents or to pursue an unauthorized 'do-over' of exhaustive law enforcement investigations conducted by the Department of Justice," White House counsel Pat Cipollone wrote, citing special counsel Robert Mueller's 448-page report on his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and whether Trump sought to obstruct the investigation.

Cipollone wrote, however, that he was not exerting executive privilege, adding that he would consider more narrow requests from the committee if it can provide the legal support and legislative purpose for such requests.

In early March, the panel's chairman, Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y, requested information from 81 individuals or entities connected to the president.